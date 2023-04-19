CAO notifies EC about vacancy for Hoima LCV Chairperson

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Hoima Chief Administrative officer-CAO has written to the Electoral Commission notifying the electoral body about a vacancy for the position of Hoima LCV Chairperson.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Kadir Kirungi, the LCV Chairperson on March 17 in a motor accident.

“In accordance with section 171(1) of the Local Government Act, Cap.243, this is to notify you of the vacant post of District Chairperson for Hoima. This follows the demise of Hon.Kirungi Kadir, former District Chairperson who died in a motor accident on 17th March 2023. This is for your information and any necessary action,” reads the letter signed by Charles Oluba Kumakech.

The local government Act, Cap. 243 section 171 (1) states that where the office of a chairperson becomes vacant, the clerk to the council shall, as soon as it is practicable, notify the Electoral Commission; and the commission shall organize a by-election within six months from the occurrence of the vacancy.

Kirungi 47 was killed in a road accident along the Hoima-Kampala Road. The accident occurred at Mataagi village, Bukomero town council in Kiboga district.

He died alongside his bodyguard police constable Bosco Otim 25 attached to Hoima central police station.

During the burial, Uthman Kadir, his elder son declared interest to replace his late father and rallied the mourners to support him.

The Electoral Commission is yet to release the program for the Hoima LCV by-election.

