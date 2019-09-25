Cabinet approves National Alcohol Control Policy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet has approved the National Alcohol Control Policy. The decision was taken Monday during a cabinet meeting at State House in Entebbe.

The decision was communicated to the press on Tuesday by Ssubi Kiwanuka the Public Affairs Officer International Relations at Uganda Media Centre.

The objectives of the policy is to raise community awareness about the magnitude and determinants of the health, social and economic problems associated with harmful use of alcohol and to demonstrate government commitment to address the alcohol-related harm using effective evidence-based intervention.

Government says the policy is also meant to enhance capacity and increase technical support for prevention of harmful use of alcohol and management of associated alcohol disorders, strengthen coordination and partnerships among stakeholders for increased mobilization of resources required for appropriate and concerted action to prevent harmful uses of alcohol.

The policy is also intended to improve monitoring and surveillance systems at different levels, and more effective dissemination and application of information for Advocacy, Policy development and Evaluation purposes, strengthen regulation on production, packaging, distribution, marketing, sale and consumption of alcohol beverages.

The World Health Organization in 2014 estimated that the per capita consumption of alcohol in Uganda is 9.8 litres. The alcohol consumption is at worrying levels especially that there is a population of 58.7% of abstainers from alcohol use according to the same report.

In 2016, Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze sought leave of Parliament to draft the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill although the bill did not attract support from parliamentarians.

The proposed law aimed to consolidate all alcoholic-related laws and set tougher sanctions on alcohol consumption by, among others, creating countrywide licensing and regulation committees.

The Bill, for instance, proposed that the sale or consumption of alcohol before 5 pm or after 1 am would become criminal in Uganda, and violators would face a penalty of a 2 million Shillings fine or a one-year jail term or both something that a number of parliamentarians were against.

In April this year while meeting the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah the executive director of Butabika Hospital, Dr David Basangwa, asked Parliament to pass the Alcohol Control Bill 2016 to control alcohol and substance abuse blamed for the rising cases of mental illness.Uganda has a Liquor Act of 1960 that make provision for regulating the manufacture and sale of intoxicating liquor but is not elaborate enough to manage the growing levels of alcohol intake and its effects.

Meanwhile, cabinet also approved the appointment of the Surveyors Registration Board. Judy Rugasira has been reappointed as Chairperson and Moses Musinguzi as Vice-Chairperson. Other Board members are; Stephen Bamwanga, Irene Laker Kitara, Wilson Sendikwanawa, Barbara Mugyeni, Duncan Tayebwa and Wilson Ogaro.

The functions of the Board are to regulate and control the Profession of Surveyors and the activities of Registered Surveyors within Uganda and, regulate all persons engaged in surveying including; Land Surveyors, Quantity Surveyors, Building Surveyors, Mining Surveyors, Hydrological Surveyors and Valuation Surveyors, as well as Land Agents and other professionals responsible for the management of land and buildings.

*****

URN