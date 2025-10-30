C-Care IHK pioneers advanced surgical future with launch of modular theatre technology

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | C-Care IHK, a leading private healthcare provider, announced the official launch of a state-of-the-art Modular Theatre at Namuwongo. This initiative marks a significant milestone, positioning C-Care IHK at the forefront of surgical innovation.

The new facility is a revolutionary operating suite built from prefabricated, specialized cleanroom panels that are assembled on-site. Unlike traditional construction, this approach is faster to install, easier to maintain, and fundamentally optimized for infection control and surgical efficiency. The theatre features seamless, non-porous surfaces that eliminate crevices where pathogens can hide.

It creates a high-grade sterile environment, drastically reducing the risk of Hospital- Acquired Infections, and it is combined with positive-pressure airflow and High Efficiency Particulate Air Filters filtration. Furthermore, all essential utilities, including medical gases, power, data, and specialized ceiling-mounted surgical booms, are neatly built into the walls and ceiling, ensuring an uncluttered, high-functioning workspace. The modular nature of the unit also allows for future expansion or reconfiguration with minimal disruption and downtime.

“The launch of our Modular Theatre is a bold stride to clinical excellence and patient safety,” said Dr. Fauz, Clinical Directorate C-Care. “This is a paradigm shift where we have essentially built a surgical environment designed to be the safest possible space for our patients and surgical teams, minimizing infection risk and maximizing operational efficiency through its intelligent, integrated design. It truly elevates the standard of care available in this region.”

The investment aligns with the Ministry of Health’s push for high-quality, sustainable, and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure nationwide. Eng. Tadeo Byabagambi, Head of Biomedical and Electromechanical Division at the Ministry of Health Uganda, lauded the initiative. “The Ministry of Health welcomes and commends C-Care IHK for adopting the Modular Theatre technology. This innovation addresses critical infrastructure challenges, offering a highly controlled, sterile, and durable solution for surgical care. This technology sets a new benchmark for private healthcare facilities and also serves as an example of how modern engineering can directly translate into better health outcomes for our citizens.”

The new Modular Theatre is immediately operational and will be utilized across C-Care IHK’s full spectrum of surgical services, including complex and high-risk procedures. This advanced facility promises reduced recovery times and improved long-term prognosis for patients due to the exceptionally clean surgical environment.