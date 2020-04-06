Butchers, abattoir operators in Mbale feel pinch of lockdown

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Butchers and Abattoir operators in Mbale have been hit hard by the current lock down in the country to avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID -19).

The butchers and abattoir operators say they are making loses during this period and yet they have families they need to take care of.

Muhammad Ntunda, the Assistant Manager of Mbale Regional Abattoir says that the lock down has drastically reduced sells of meat in the abattoir.

He says they even don’t have goats and cattle to slaughter because all the markets that would supply them with animals are closed and the ban on transport also hit them.

He said they currently slaughter only five animals on a good day unlike previously where they would slaughter more than 20.

Ntunda says that many people who used to work in the abattoir have since become jobless and have remained at home since they don’t have what to do in the market.

Asuman Wasike, who deals in goats meat says that people who used to buy animals no longer come because of the lock down adding that even when you have the goats to slaughter, you cant find someone to buy because hotels that were the main customers are closed.

He says they are currently working under hard conditions since all people are now poor and that the security operatives are also worsening the situation by beating them.

Rashid Mugerwa, a butcher from Nkoma stage said most of their usual customers returned to the villages since the outbreak of COVID -19.

Another dealers Ngujja Kamadi said before the outbreak of the virus he used to sell 50 kgs and above, but now sells about 20 kgs.

******

URN