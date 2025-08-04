Busoga North Police hunt Catholic Priest after man beaten, dies on church premises

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga North have launched a manhunt for Rev. Fr. Owori Osune, the Wesunire Catholic Parish priest in Buyende District, following the death of a suspected thief allegedly tortured under his instructions.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Kiirya, is believed to have succumbed to injuries sustained after severe beatings reportedly sanctioned by the priest. Preliminary investigations suggest that Fr. Owori lost over five million shillings under unclear circumstances during the early hours of Friday, August 1st, 2025. Suspicion immediately fell on Kiirya, a man with a prior record of theft involving the priest.

According to police, Fr. Owori then directed his two aides, only identified as Gabula and Waiswa, to hunt down Kiirya from his hideout. Upon capturing him, the duo presented Kiirya to the priest, who allegedly ordered them to beat him mercilessly before locking him up in a store at the parish premises.

Kiirya reportedly bled excessively and was denied medical attention for over 24 hours. He is suspected to have died from the torture wounds during this time.

Sources say the priest later reported a theft incident to police, claiming that he had apprehended a suspect, but fled the parish before officers arrived. Upon inspection, detectives found Kiirya’s lifeless body in the store.

The body has since been transferred to Kidera Health Centre IV for a postmortem examination, as investigations into the incident intensify.

Eyewitnesses, who requested anonymity, told reporters they last saw Kiirya being dragged to the parish. However, they say they did not intervene, having been informed that Kiirya was a known thief and that police had been notified.

Busoga North police spokesperson, Michael Kasadha, confirmed the incident and said preliminary findings indicate that Kiirya died inside the parish store. “We have launched a serious manhunt for Rev. Fr. Owori and his two accomplices, who are on the run. They will face murder charges,” Kasadha said.

He also warned members of the public, particularly those in positions of authority, against taking the law into their own hands. “No one is above the law. Suspects must be handed over to the police, who are professionally trained to investigate and apprehend offenders,” he added.

***

URN