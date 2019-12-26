Busoga bishop warns politicians against making empty promises

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of central Busoga diocese, Rt. Rev. Patrick Wakula has called upon politicians to desist from making empty promises to win elections.

While preaching to Christians at Iganga Cathedral Church on Christmas Day, Wakula says that voters are outraged that several promises made in the past have not yet been fulfilled.

Wakula says that the politicians are rephrasing unfulfilled pledges to sweet talk the electorates into voting them again in 2021. “Almost three years now after the last elections and voters are unhappy about the empty pledges. What breaks my heart is that these same people are coming up with unthinkable promises ahead of 2021 elections,” he says.

He further lashed out at politicians for undermining their colleagues basing on their political affiliations claiming that leadership comes from God who chooses whoever should shepherd his people.

Meanwhile the bishop of Busoga diocese, Rt. Rev. Samson Naimanye encouraged Christians to focus their hope in God during trial times.

Naimanye who was presiding over Christmas Day prayers at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe, Naimanye says that Christians’ social challenges ranging from family breakdowns, poverty and political oppression can be solved by prayer.

“All of us face social challenges but as Christians, you ought to believe in God for your peace and transformation other than relying on earthly wisdom,” he says.

