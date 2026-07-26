Business paralysed at Busia border as Police enforces cleaning directive

Busia, Uganda | URN | Business was paralyzed at the Busia, Uganda-Kenya border for four hours on Saturday as the police and other authorities enforced the government’s directive of general cleaning.

Police manned road blocks on the streets of Tororo, Majanji Road, Jinja Road, Customs and other roads, among others. Markets and shops were closed and trucks were at a standstill from 8:00am to 10:00am leaving a long queue of vehicles in Busia town. Many who were stopped by police were tasked to first clean before proceeding with their journeys.

Traders and residents observed the directives, and they were seen sweeping the streets and corridors and burning all the garbage found in their areas of operations and homesteads.

Moses Okurut, the Busia Municipality principal health inspector said that they have been having challenges of poor garbage management and the government directive has come timely. He vowed that they shall deal with whoever defies the monthly directives.

Grace Nanyoma, the Busia district police commander said that as police they are ready to work together with residents and stakeholders to ensure that the directive is implemented.

Richard Barasa, the chairperson of Busia Produce Market, said that they are happy with the government directive that has acted as an eye-opener for everyone to observe hygiene and sanitation. They have been operating in a very dirty market, yet Busia hosts the East Africa produce hub.

Bishop Barasa Moses, the director of Generation U of Busia, said that there has been a big burden in Busia town as far as hygiene and sanitation are concerned.

Affan Masembe, a trader dealing in produce, said that they opted to close their businesses to observe the general cleaning by closing their stores and shops to clean the market square.

Kopolyano Wandera, an aspirant for East Africa Legislative Assembly- EALA said that the directives will help to make the towns at the border points look clean. The directive has been long overdue.

Sadik Amini Agele, the Busia town mayor, asked the contractor to ensure that there’s no garbage in the streets. He appealed to the heads of security to help them so that all streets is clean.

Hajira Namagogwe, the Busia RDC appealed to contractor proceed with their work quickly to ensure that Busia town is clean and to protect people from diseases that result from poor garbage management.

John Charles Namayindi, the Busia LCV chairman, said that they are going to work together as leaders and other stakeholders to ensure the directive is implemented monthly so everyone embraces it and whoever will not comply will be left to the law to take its course.

The trucks and businesses resumed later after midday.