Bus driver on the run after crash leaves one dead

PADER, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in West Nile is hunting for a driver of Divine Coach Bus Company which overturned along Yumbe-Moyo road killing one passenger and leaving dozens injured.

The deceased was identified as Mazini Deru 70-year-old resident of a resident of Origini village Kei Sub County in Yumbe district.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the bus registration number UAB 684T whose names have been withheld had over 60 passengers at the time of the accident heading to Adjumani from Arua City.

Eye witnesses revealed that when the bus reached Boyo between Yumbe and Moyo, the driver lost control and crashed the bus on the pavement before it overturned.

Collins Asea the Police Spokesperson for West Nile Asea said that a case of reckless driving leading to death of passengers has been registered against the driver.

Two months ago, a Nilestar Bus travelling from Kampala to Arua then to Koboko and later Yumbe, lost control and veered off the road in Maracha killing the driver on the spot and leaving several injured.

*****

URN