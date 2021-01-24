Burundian ruling party elects new leader

Bujumbura, Burundi | XINHUA | An extraordinary congress of Burundi’s ruling party on Sunday elected former Senate President Reverien Ndikuriyo to succeed the incumbent Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye as the new party leader.

Ndikuriyo was elected as the Secretary General of the ruling National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) in Gitega province, central Burundi.

Ndayishimiye, who won the presidency in the presidential election last May, had been holding this position since 2016.

XINHUA