Bunyoro residents demand improved services before start of Oil production

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents and local leaders from Hoima and Kikuube districts are demanding for better services before the actualization of the commercial oil production.

They argue that although the government has tried to upgrade some schools and health facilities, the rural areas remain under served and seriously neglected.

They want the government to improve the education and health services in the area since it will be for the benefit of the residents to prepare themselves to tap up opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Ruth Atugonza, a resident of Kyangwali sub county in Kikuube district wants the few existing Secondary schools in the area upgraded to Ordinary and Advanced levels of Education, which will prepare the locals to attain education to benefit from oil and gas directly. She also wants elevation of the few existing health facilities.

Tomsom Rukundo, a resident of Tonya in Buseruka sub county wants government to establish a technical school in the area to equip people with the necessary vocational techniques and skills needed in the oil and gas sector. He adds that Buseruka as a sub-county has no school with Advanced level of education and a technical school.

Geoffrey Rutungu, a resident of Kayera in Kabaale sub county says the discovery of oil has not only impacted positively on the people adding that there are negative aspects that demands for immediate government attention citing high rate of prostitution, theft of animals and high spread of HIV/AIDS.

Seraji Bedijo, a resident of Bisenyi village in Buseruka sub county says it is only Buseruka and Kabaale sub-counties that lack advanced levels of education for learners to pursue S.5 and S.6 respectively.

Fredrick Kakoraki, the Hoima LC5 vice chairperson says government is committed to extending improved services to the people in the area.

Nathan Adegi, the Buseruka sub-county council speaker says there is need to establish more schools and health services to meet the current standard so that residents can get proper service delivery.

Dickens Amanya, the Coordinator BAPANECO says it is true the discovery oil in the Albertine has affected the locals both positively and negatively something he says need serious attention.

Daniel Kasuuti, from the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, says government is committed to ensuring that critical projects meant to benefit the local people are established in the Albertine graben asking the locals to own the few already established projects in their areas of jurisdiction.

There are a number of activities on-going in the Albertine graben to facilitate the commercial oil production. Among them is the construction of Hoima International Airport at Kabaale village Kabaale parish Kabaale sub county.

The Airport is one of the key support infrastructures for the next course of the fast-paced activities leading to commercial oil production. The airport construction works, which are in the second phase commenced in April 2018.

The US$ 309 million Airport project provided by Standard Chartered Bank and UK Export Finance is being undertaken by a joint venture of Israeli-British firms, Shikun & Binui International-SBI/Colas limited.

URN