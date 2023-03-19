Bunyoro mourns Hoima LCV Chairperson

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders and residents in the Bunyoro sub region are mourning the death of Kadir Kirungi, the Hoima LCV Chairperson.

Kirungi 47 was killed in road accident along the Hoima-Kampala Road. The accident happened on Friday at around 10pm at Kateera village Kiboga district.

Kadir died alongside his body guard identified as police constable Bosco Otim 25 attached to Hoima central police station.

Kirungi was driving a vehicle registration number UAH 053Q Prado and was heading to Kampala.

His car reportedly collided with a Fuso truck registration number UBB 059Z that was loaded with bricks. Two occupants of the Fuso truck also perished in the accident.

Andrew Byakugata, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister says the Kingdom has lost a, dedicated, Intellectual, intelligent and resourceful person who was always approachable.

Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi LCV Chairperson says Kirung’s death is a big loss to Bunyoro.

Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube LCV Vice Chairperson says the National Resistance movement-NRM party has lost a good cadre who has always fought for the party’s victory and progress.

David Karubanga, the Kigorobya County Member of Parliament describes the deceased as a peace loving leader.

Brian Kaboyo, the Mayor Hoima City says death has robbed Bunyoro of a leader who inspired many youths in the region to join politics and serve their people.

Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya County Member of Parliament says Kirungi’s death has robbed Bunyoro of a true leader who has always been at the forefront of fighting land grabbers.

Swaibu Nyangabyaki, the Hoima district council speaker says the deceased had several development programs for the district. He says a special council session will be held on Sunday to pay tribute to Kirungi.

Asinansi Nyakato, the Hoima City woman MP describes Kirungi as a leader who is friendly and down to earth.

Kirungi died as he was serving his second term in office.

He was first elected the Hoima District Chairperson in 2016 and reclaimed the seat in 2021.

Kirungi will be laid to rest at his home in Buswekera in Hoima city.

