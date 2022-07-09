Bukwo CAO shot dead along Kampala-Gulu highway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bukwo District Chief Administrative Officer Charles Ogwang has become the latest victim of attacks by men in uniforms similar to those of the military who terrorize motorists on the Matugga, Kalule stretch along the Gulu highway. Unfortunately for Ogwang, he has succumbed to the injuries inflicted by the attackers’ bullets.

Police and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces are investigating the shooting of the now-deceased CAO.

Ogwang was attacked and shot in Kiryowa village, few kilometers after Matugga town as he was driving from Kampala to Lira at around 11pm.

Ogwang was driving his official car registration number UG 0865Z, which also caught fire in the shooting. Ogwang later died at Bombo Military Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment

The Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire said that unidentified assailants shot at him several times and he sustained severe injuries.

“The first responders rushed him to a nearby clinic and later transfered to Bombo Military Hospital where he succumbed to the bullet injuries this morning at around 4am,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He added that officers from both Matuga and Kasangati Police stations rushed to the scene only to find the car on fire before they extinguished it.

Owoyesigyire said that police are hunting for the killers to establish their motive.

By the time of compiling the report, policemen and UPDF soldiers were still at the scene investigating the matter.

Recently, several audio clips have emerged on social media with people decrying alleged fake road blocks mounted between Matugga-Kalule by men in security personnel uniforms who rob them at night. National police spokesman Fred Enanga released a statement saying joint security teams were investigating the matter and asked people not to stop at the roadblocks.

*****

URN