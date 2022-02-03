Bukedea LC V chairman arrested on murder charges

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | East Kyoga police are holding Bukedea district LC V chairperson, Moses Olemukan in connection to the murder of Francis Opolot during Christmas. Unknown people hacked Opolot to death at his residence in Akunyuko village, Kachumbala sub county on Christmas last year.

This led to the arrest of seven suspects including the deceased’s brother and relatives. However, two of the suspects identified as Joseph Okwalinga alias Golola and Michael Ojakol died in two separate incidents in police custody.

Ojakol was allegedly found hanging with his clothes in the lone cells at Bukedea Central Police Station while Okwakol is reported to have fainted and died during the search for exhibits.

When the relatives of the deceased together with other residents in Kachumbala stormed the police demanding answers for the death of the suspects in police custody, it emerged that the suspects succumbed to the injuries inflicted on them.

As a result, East Kyoga Regional Police in Soroti commenced investigations into the murder while Kampala commenced investigations into the death of the suspects in police custody, according to the Bukedea Resident District Commissioner Geoffrey Okiswa.

He says it is these investigations that led to the arrest of Bukedea LC V chairperson on Wednesday afternoon. He explains that the East Kyoga Regional Police in Soroti issued criminal summons for the LCV chairperson during the district security meeting.

The East Kyoga Police Spokesperson Oscar Gregg Ageca told URN that he had not yet received information regarding the arrest.

URN