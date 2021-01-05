Bugisu mourns deceased Umukuka Bob Mushikor

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing Bamasaba cultural leader and head of Inzu Bamasaba Cultural Institution, Bob Mushikori succumbed to diabetes, URN has learnt. Dr. Dominic Waburoko, the Health Minister in Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Institution disclosed this on Monday evening hours.

Dr. Waburoko told URN that Mushikori died around 4:00 PM at his residence in senior quarters following the deterioration of his health early in the day. “We have just lost Umukuka, he has been sick. He had high levels of sugar. He was tested on Friday and he had no malaria, he has been having hiccups and this morning I was called and informed about his deteriorating health situation,” Dr. Waburoko told URN on phone.

Matthias Nabutele, the Deputy Prime Minister in Inzu Ya Masaba and in charge of the Umukaka’s Protocol, said Mushikori has been unwell for quite some time. He says Mushikori’s death has come at a time when the Bamasaba need him more to guide them. Nabutele described the deceased as a patriotic leader who loved his culture and lived to serve the Babasaba.

Sam Masolo, the Minister of Disaster Preparedness in Inzu Ya Masaba, says Mushikor has died at the moment when he was supposed to hand over the instruments of Power to his successor.

Justine Nafuna and Judith Kamiti residents of Mbale and Sironko respectively described the late Mushikori as a family friend who always advised them on all matters concerning development. They say his death is a great blow to the Bamasaba who cherished him as their cultural leader.

Pricilla Mungoma, a resident of Mbale City described the Umukuka as a unifying factor for the Bamasaba, saying this is what they will miss about him. In June last year, the Umukuka was rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was later transferred to Nakasero hospital on the orders of president, Yoweri Museveni for better management.

Abasa Wetaaka, the National Unity Platform- NUP party Mbale City mayoral candidate said “I will miss a good friend and an elder who loved his culture and wanted to unite the Bamasaba. He got challenges, which were not his personal cause, wanted to extend the youths in the management of the cultural institution that caused him problems with the old guards”.

Mushikori made his last public appearance at the Islamic University in Uganda main campus in Mbale on Friday last week at the official handover of the former Rector, Dr. Ahmad Kaweesa Ssengendo. While at the function, Mushikor promised IUIU more land, saying the cultural the institution fully supports the university.

About Mushikori

He was born in 1948 in Busayi in Bududa district. He had his early education at Bushikori nursery that was built by his grandfather and went to Nanyere primary school before joining Nabumali High school for his secondary education. Between 1967-8, he worked at Pakwach railway line as a commercial officer before being transferred to Masindi railway that transported tea as an in charge of transportation. He was arrested and detained at Luzira Prison during the President, Idd Amin led government.

He was later released and brought to Mbale where he worked as an informant for the Obote while still in exile. Mushikori was a member of the National Security Agency during the Obote II government and was in the youth wing of the Uganda People’s Congress in 1980 that fought hard to see obote win the 1980 election. In 1985, Mushikori ran to Nairobi as a refugee after Acholi soldiers took over the Government.

He was later taken by the Canadian government together with his family and offered an opportunity to study Environmental Studies at the University of Toronto. He thereafter started worked at the municipality of Toronto in the department of solid waste management till his retirement at 65years of age. He returned to Uganda on the request of the president, Yoweri Museveni through the late speaker of parliament and Mbale Municipality Member of Parliament, James Wapakhabulo who picked him up from Canada.

While in Canada, Mushikor was among the founder members of the North American Bamasaba cultural Association, an association that bonded together with the Bamasaba in the diaspora. He also set up a security firm called the National Security Agency, which was awarded the contract of guarding airports in Canada. This was Mushikori’s main source of livelihood.

He was elected Umukuka in 2015 after defeating the former Manafwa district LC V Chairperson Ambassador, Charles Walimbwa Peke. Mushikor succeeded Ambassador Wilson Wamimbi who cut short his term office. His five year term of office has been characterized by conflicts, which saw attempts by some clan leaders led by the embattled former speaker of Inzu Ya Masaba Nelson Wedaira try to impeach him for allegedly attempting to change the constitution to hold onto power.

Mushikor was set to officially hand over power to the newly elected Umukuka III John Amram Wagabyalire on January 30th, 2021. He is survived by a widow and over 10 children who are currently residents of Canada and Austria.

