Bugisu Cooperative Union demands compensation for Mbale Industrial Park land

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) is demanding additional compensation from the government for 619 acres of land currently occupied by Mbale Industrial Park. BCU owned over 800 acres of land in Doho, Industrial City Division, Mbale City, but 619 acres were sold to the government in 2009 by the former board led by John Wamulugwa at a price the current board deems too low.

During a meeting with board members and officials from the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) at BCU headquarters on Friday, BCU Vice Chairperson John Musila expressed dissatisfaction with the sale, where each acre was sold at 4.8 million shillings.

Musila stated that BCU plans to write to the government requesting additional compensation, as land has since become a more valuable asset. He also pointed out that the former board made several poor decisions, such as selling Elgon Hotel and land in Bulambuli, which the current board is attempting to reclaim.

Barbra Wasagali, the General Manager of BCU, confirmed that the union is actively working to recover its lost assets, including Elgon Hotel, which was sold by the previous administration. She emphasized that the assets could have provided significant revenue for the farmers, and the current leadership is determined to reclaim them, even if it takes time.

Wasagali also praised the strong partnership between BCU and UCDA, which has facilitated the union’s ability to sell their coffee on the global market following UCDA’s recommendations. In response, Charles Frances Mugoya, Chairman of the Board of Directors at UCDA, encouraged BCU to follow the proper procedures to ensure the government listens to their compensation request.

He also mentioned that UCDA is engaging with coffee farmers and buyers across Uganda to evaluate and improve the coffee value addition chain. Mugoya emphasized the importance of enhancing value addition and increasing coffee exports to generate more revenue for the country.

URN