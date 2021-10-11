Bududa residents live in fear of fresh landslides

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | People in landslide prone areas of Bududa district are living in fear of fresh landslides.

The scared residents are in the sub counties of Bukalasi, Bundesi, Bubiita, Mabono, Bufuma, Bushiyi and Busiriwa.

Other worried residents are in Bushika, Nalwanza, Bukibokolo, Bumayoka, Bumwalukani and Nakatsi sub counties.

Over 500 homes have been affected in the recent floods and heavy rains accompanied by hailstones that occurred on Thursday in the sub counties of Bundesi, Bukalasi, Bubiita among others. Fresh cracks continue emerging in those sub counties due to the ongoing rains pounding the district.

In 2010, Bududa district experienced a landslide triggered by heavy rains that claimed many lives feared to have been over 300 with 80 bodies recovered, and over 1,000 people displaced in Nametsi parish in Bukalasi sub county.

In 2018, over 40 lives were claimed in the floods that hit Bukalasi sub county, leaving over 1,000 people displaced.

In 2019, more than 30 lives were claimed in a landslide that hit Bushika sub county and displaced hundreds of people, buried livestock and other properties.

Emmanuel Wamoto, a resident of Sume village and survivor of the 2018 landslides says they spend sleepless nights since heavy rains started for fear of fresh landslides and floods, and are now living with relatives after losing their homes in previous landslides.

Edgar Nangoli, the LC I chairperson of Bukalasi A village in Bukalasi sub county told our reporter that it is now a culture that whenever it rains especially at night, people leave their beds to stay awake till morning.

Nangoli says that fears amongst residents are emanating from the several noticeable cracks in their villages. Bosco Wanyenya, the Bundesi sub county LC V councilor says residents are in fear for their lives as the rains intensify. He warns that unless something is done, there is a likelihood of people being buried alive again.

Francis Napoli, the Bundesi sub county chairperson has asked residents to be on high alert at all times to avoid loss of lives in case of any landslide.

Milton Kamoti Wasunguyi, the Bududa district LC5 chairman called upon government to come to their rescue since most people in those areas have lost their crops, cattle and other properties in the recent floods of Thursday this week.

John Baptist Nambeshe, the Majiya county MP in Bududa district and opposition chief whip blamed the government for always responding late after the disasters.

He said the government should respond in time so that the people don’t lose lives like in the previous landslides and floods.

*****

URN