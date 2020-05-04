Bududa residents complain over hiked commodity prices

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bududa residents are complaining about hiked commodity prices. According to residents, the prices of essential commodities like salt, sugar and soap among others have doubled.

A sachet of 500 grams of salt now costs between Shillings 1500-1800 from Shillings 800. A kilogram of sugar costs Shillings 5000 from Shillings 3200 while a bar of soap has increased by Shillings 500 depending on the brand.

Mohamed Swalikha, a concerned resident says they are not sure whether the price hike has something to do with the factories or retailers are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He asked government to look into the price hike saying majority of the citizens don’t have money because of the lockdown.

Irene Namono from Bumayoka sub county said she has stayed for over two weeks without buying salt and sugar because of hiked prices.

Job Shilanga, a trader in Bududa town council says the prices of goods are equally high from suppliers.

He wants the president to tackle suppliers who have continued to hike community prices which equally affects them.

Musa Modi, a trader from Bushiyi sub county said some traders have taken advantage of the season to hike prices.

He seconds the proposal by the president to lock and withdraw licenses from traders hiking commodity prices.

Dickson Natsami, a trader in Kuushu town council says it is true that some commodities like salt have gone up but asked fellow traders not to take the advantage of Covid-19 pandemic to exploit their consumers.

Fred Musabi, the Bududa District Commercial Officer says the Trade and Cooperatives Minister has asked them to monitor commodity prices during the lockdown. He says they will with the police arrest those hiking commodity prices.

He thanks residents for raising a red flag. John Watenyeli Nabende the Bududa Resident District Commissioner and Bududa District Covid-19 Task Force says he will conduct an operation together with police to arrest those exploiting consumers.

According to Watenyeli, shops should also contribute towards combating the pandemic, saying hiking commodity prices will lead to hunger which may cause deaths.

Wilson Watira, the Bududa District LC V Chairperson says they will arrest whoever has hiked commodity prices as directed by the president.

