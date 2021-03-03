Bududa residents complain over appalling NUSAF roads

Bududa , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bumayoka and Bushiribo sub-counties in Bududa district are complaining over the poor state of Northern Uganda Social Action Fund -NUSAF roads in the district.

In 2019, Bududa district received over 160 million shillings from the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund program for the construction of Roads in sub counties which were beneficiaries of the program like Bumayoka, Bushiribo, Bukibokolo, Nalwanza and Bukalasi.

The roads complained about include the 3.5km Bumayoka community access road in Bumayoka Sub County and the 3km Buwanabisi- Bumasa community access road.

This year Bududa received 165 million shillings from the same program to construct more roads in the same sub counties. But now residents like William Namondo, John Nasilu Alex Wamono and many others are complaining over the poor state of the roads NUSAF has already constructed, saying they leave them without marrum which later become dusty in dry season and impassable in wet season.

They also said the roads have potholes are too narrow for a bigger vehicle to pass thereby asking the district to maintain the roads they construct if they want to be of help to them.

Bosco Makuma the site Engineer for NUSAF Roads said that is the recommended size for their roads given the fact that they have no provision for compensation. He said that is the reason why they construct roads that are not very wide.

Felix Odong, the NUSAF Desk officer for Bududa said they receive little money which cannot cater for marrum saying they only open the roads and hand them to the sub counties to do maintenance

URN