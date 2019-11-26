Budhagali’s children accuse traditionalists of forcing them into their religion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The children of the late Budhagali Nabbamba, the fallen Oracle of Bujagali falls, have expressed fear for their lives, over alleged threats from traditionalists.

The children accuse the traditionalists led by Kezia Kulanama of forcing them to join their father’s faith adding that the traditionalists have refused to vacate their home located in Budhagali village, Jinja district, close to a month after their father’s burial.

The deceased’s son Emmanuel Misango says that although their father was a traditionalist, they chose to belong to the Catholic faith, in which they were baptized. Misango further says that Kulanama accompanied by security personnel stormed their home on Sunday evening, ordering them to submit to the spirits just like their mother, Mastula Lukowe.

He adds that Kulanama’s actions sparked off an uproar from the locals who clashed with the security operatives, and property was destroyed, in an attempt to rescue the situation.

Rose Nabirye, another child says that the traditionalists were given enough time to perform the necessary rituals before Budhagali’s burial, but is surprised that they have refused to vacate their home. She adds that the deceased never introduced them to his faith during his lifetime and cannot submit to it when he is dead.

Betty Namande, the deceased’s eldest child says that the traditionalists make endless rituals and force them to weep over their father’s death who was buried three weeks ago. Namande further says that Kulanama should instead respect their demands other than forcing them to vacate from their father’s home.

Kulanama, however, claims that the children are being carried away by emotions. “The children are emotionally hurt by their father’s demise to understand the might of the deceased in our faith, and the value of these rituals being carried out to rest his soul in the hands of our gods,” she says.

URN