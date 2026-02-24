Britam Golf Series expands to Uganda

Sponsors Promising a Bigger, Better, and Unmissable Year-Long Tournament at Uganda Golf Club

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Britam Golf Series has officially expanded to Uganda, marking an exciting new chapter for the prestigious regional tournament. The 3rd Leg of the 2026 season will tee off on Saturday, 28th February 2026 at Uganda Golf Club, reaffirming Britam’s commitment to growing the sport while positioning Uganda as a key destination on the series calendar.

With this expansion, Uganda is set to welcome more regional golfers, corporate leaders, and partners traveling into the country to compete and experience one of East Africa’s most historic courses. The move elevates the profile of local golf and strengthens Uganda’s role in regional sporting and business tourism.

The Britam Golf Series is not a one-off event. It runs throughout the year, featuring multiple competitive legs that build momentum toward a grand finale. Each leg provides players with an opportunity to participate, compete for top honors, and engage in a premium golfing experience that blends sport with high-level networking. This year-long format makes the Series bigger, better, and truly unmissable.

Uganda’s golfing landscape has evolved remarkably over the years. Once viewed as a niche corporate pastime, the sport has grown into a vibrant, competitive, and social platform attracting professionals, entrepreneurs, young talent, and seasoned athletes alike. At the heart of this growth is Uganda Golf Club, the country’s oldest and most prestigious golf course, which continues to host major national tournaments and corporate series.

Golf in Uganda is more than just a game; it embodies discipline, integrity, patience, and strategic thinking. Weekend tournaments at Uganda Golf Club regularly draw hundreds of players across different handicap categories, reflecting a dynamic and inclusive golfing community. The rise of corporate-sponsored events has further elevated standards of competition, course experience, and professional networking.

The Britam Golf Series has now become part of this growing legacy. Officially launched today in Uganda, the Series blends high-level competition with premium hospitality. Players will compete for grand winner accolades alongside exciting skills challenges such as Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin, crowd-favorite segments that test both power and precision.

Speaking at the press conference, Anthony Kibe, Snr Operations Manager Britam Insurance Company (Uganda) Limited, noted: “The expansion of the Britam Golf Series into Uganda reflects our commitment to excellence and long-term growth. Golf mirrors the values we stand for: strategy, resilience, focus, and vision. Through this year-long Series, we are proud to support Uganda’s growing golf culture while creating meaningful platforms for connection, excellence, and opportunity.”

The Series continues to attract a diverse mix of amateur and elite golfers, corporate leaders, and emerging talents. Beyond the competition, it serves as a powerful networking platform where relationships are built over fairways and strengthened at the 19th hole.

Commenting about the new development from the Britam Golf Series, Owachi Jerry, the Vice Captain, Uganda golf Club said; “As one of our esteemed corporate members, Britam continues to play a pivotal role in championing the growth of golf and strengthening corporate engagement through sport. We are therefore proud to be the very first club in Uganda to host this high-profile event, bringing with it a blend of competition, networking and sporting excellence”

“More than just a tournament, the Britam Golf `day is set to deliver an unforgettable experience, one that brings together business leader, golf enthusiasts and partners for a day of friendly competition and meaningful connections. We look forward to welcoming players, partners and the media to what promises to be a standout addition to Uganda’s golfing calendar. Let the games begin!” he added

On 28th February 2026, all roads lead to Uganda Golf Club for a premium day of competition, camaraderie, and championship spirit, the beginning of a bigger, better, and unmissable Britam Golf Series season.