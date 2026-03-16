BRITAIN: Ending conflict ‘best, most conclusive way’ to get Hormuz Strait reopened

LONDON | Xinhua | British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said on Sunday that ending the ongoing conflict is the “best and most conclusive way” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the situation is harming the global economy.

“The spike in oil and gas prices that we’re seeing is caused by the closure of the Strait,” Miliband told British media, adding that Britain wants to work with allies to seek to get the Strait reopened.

The crisis surrounding Iran needs to be de-escalated because “the best and most conclusive way to get the Strait reopened is to get this conflict to come to an end,” Miliband said.

“We do not want to see a nuclear Iran, but we want to find a way in which we can end this conflict which is frankly not in the interests of anyone in the world,” he said, adding: “And we see the damage that is being done, the potential economic damage that can be done.”

He noted that the approach of Prime Minister Keir Starmer in this conflict is de-escalation, and Starmer made the right decision by not joining the initial attack. ■