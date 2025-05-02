Brig Gen Ssemwanga: UPDF not leaving Somalia soon

Mogadishu, Somalia | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) contingent in Somalia will not be withdrawn soon because they still need to support the Somalia National Army (SNA) and the government to fight Al-Shabaab terrorists, according to Brig Gen Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga.

Brig Ssemwanga, who was meeting SNA overall commander Maj Gen Yusuf Odowaa, said UPDF is very much dedicated to the mission in Somalia. “We remain committed to supporting the SNA and the Federal Government of Somalia. The UPDF will continue to execute its mandate with diligence and professionalism.”

Maj Gen Odowaa praised UPDF for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism during his visit to the Ugandan Contingent headquarters under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission (AUSSOM).

According to Maj Gen Odowaa, UPDF troops have supported them selfless and have greatly contributed to the peace and security in the country that has been ravaged by war and terrorist acts for more than 30 years.

“You have shown extraordinary bravery in combating Al-Shabaab. Your sacrifice and bravery have significantly contributed to the progress being achieved. As SNA commander, I pledge our continued cooperation because the joint operations are very important to fully defeat Al-Shabaab,” Maj Gen Odowaa said.

Maj Gen Odowaa’s praise to UPDF comes days after various commanders from troops contributing countries revealed during a meeting in Kampala that Al-Shabaab was fast gaining in recapturing areas where AUSSOM forces had been withdrawn as part of the drawdown process. Al-Shabaab has been very lethal in the last year and has recaptured several areas in Lower Shabelle and Middle regions.

“We are determined to liberate and pacify all areas still under terrorist control. Our goal is to restore lasting peace and enable the free movement of people and goods throughout Somalia,” Maj Gen Odowaa said.

Brig Gen Ssemwanga further underscored the crucial role of local communities in the fight against terrorism, particularly through information sharing and counterinsurgency support. UPDF has been in Somalia since 2007, and several places have since been rescued from Al-Shabaab.

However, Al-Shabaab, since the May 26, 202,3, attack on UPDF based at Buulo –Mareer, which left 54 soldiers killed, have recaptured several places, mostly those where peacekeeping forces were withdrawn.

URN