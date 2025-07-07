BRICS outstrips G7 economically — Putin

RIO DE JANEIRO | TASS | BRICS outstrips many other associations, including the Group of Seven, in economic terms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“The BRICS nations not only account for a third of the plant’s ground territory and nearly half of its population, they also account for 40% of the global economy, with their aggregate GDP in terms of the purchasing power parity reaching 77 trillion US dollars, according to the IMF data for 2025. By the way, BRICS considerably outperforms some other association, including the Group of Seven with its 57 trillion US dollars, as concerns this index,” he said at the BRICS summit via a video link.

“The main thing is that the BRICS nations continue developing cooperation in key areas of politics and security, economy and finance, cultural and humanitarian exchanges,” the Russian leader emphasized, adding that now the expanded association includes leading countries of Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America and has “a really huge political, economic, scientific-and-technical, and human potential.”

The Russian president thanked his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and the Brazilian BRICS presidency in promoting the strategic partnership within the association.

Brazil is hosting a regular BRICS summit on July 6 and 7. Putin took part in the summit’s plenary session via video link.