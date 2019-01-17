Boys shine in PLE with 13.1% getting distinctions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Boys were outnumbered but performed better than girls in the 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations. The exams were released on Thursday by the Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB at the Office of the Prime Minister Conference Hall.

UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo, says that although few boys sat for the examinations, they out performed the girls.

According to the results, 13.1 percent of the boys scored distinction ones, compared to 10.5 percent of girls. Then, 42. 7 percent of the boys have division 2, 20.4 percent division 3 and 16.5 percent division 4 compared to girls with 40.6 percent, 25.6 percent and 16 percent respectively.

A total of 659,633 candidates sat for last year’s national examination. According to last year’s results there was improvement in English. Social studies and Sciences emerged as the best done subjects respectively for a second year running.

Mathematics emerged as the worst done subject. Only 77 percent of the candidates passed the subject.

“Even if there were few boys compared to girls who sat for the examination, they performed better. We had more boys with distinction ones compared to girls. Girls led from behind.”

The results released show that there is a decrease in the number of absentee candidates.

The results show a 0.5 percent decrease in absentee candidates from 14,907 candidates in 2017 to 12,293 in 2018.

GET YOUR RESULTS HERE CLICK

****

URN