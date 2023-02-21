Botswana becomes 45th AU member to ratify African continental free trade agreement

Gaborone, Botswana | Xinhua | Botswana has deposited its instrument ratifying the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, local media reported.

The southern African country becomes the 45th African Union (AU) member to ratify the AfCFTA.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi presented the document to Faki at the the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday.

In an interview with Botswana Television, Radio Botswana and Botswana Press Agency following a ceremony, Masisi said Botswana is committed to the success of the AU flagship project.

“The AfCFTA agreement ratification would enhance Botswana’s trade with the rest of Africa,” Masisi said, adding that the government would facilitate and enhance businesses in Botswana to make sure that they take advantage of the wider market presented by the AfCFTA.

The AfCFTA aims to boost intra-African trade in goods and services, covering 55 AU members with a population of 1.4 billion people and an estimated gross domestic product (GDP) of more than 3.4 trillion U.S. dollars.