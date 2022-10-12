Bongobongo Uganda injects UGX 500M into Dewilo fish farm

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bongobongo Uganda advocates responsible gaming and seeks to extend its corporate social responsibility (CSR) over the coming months and years, to ensure that sports betting and online gaming remain socially responsible and fun activities.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility activities that coincide with the international customer service week, we are going to dig a borehole, plant 1,200 trees all over Lira with the support of the local community, and hand over the Dewilo fish farm. The Lira CSR project is worth five hundred million Uganda shillings (Shs500,000,000),” said Felix Owilo, the country manager of Bongobongo Uganda.

Dewilo fish farm consists of 20 ponds that will provide over 100,000 fish annually at full capacity.

The fish farm employs the locals at various levels right from digging the ponds. Fish is one of the big exports and so the fish farm will not only employ the locals but also enrich the environment, and train locals in fish farming.

Andrew Kitamirike, the marketing manager of Bongobongo Uganda stated that the Dewilo fish farm is just one of the many projects they have within Uganda and he pledged to support the Dewilo fish farm by providing inputs such as fish feeds, free training for the community and encouraged the youth to embrace the tree-planting drive and to learn from the fish farm because they will be able to earn a living.

He requested the government not to levy taxes on animal feeds as this will hike the costs of operation for farmers.

The Amuca LC1 chairperson Walter Okabo said, the is a pioneer community project and residents are very grateful to Bongobongo Uganda for gifting them Dewilo fish farm. He believes the youth will be the greatest benefactors because they will be employed, learn, and possibly set up their fish ponds.

The fish farm is going to bring us tourists from other villages that need to learn fish farming.

He also noted that the nutrition issues will be tackled since fish will be affordable and readily available within the community.

He concluded by urging more companies to not only take money from their customers but to also give back just as Bongobongo Uganda has done.

Acayo Fiona, Dewilo Fish farm CEO said, “we started in 2018 and to see the farm transform from a bush to a farm with 20 ponds is a dream come true. I am so grateful to Bongobongo for believing in and investing in the Dewilo fish farm project, benefiting many locals, especially the women in the community.”

While officially handing over the Dewilo farm project and the donated items which included fish feeds, tree seedlings, solar powered security cameras, Enyang Alex, deputy director of research, vetting and profiling in the office of the President encouraged the locals to utilise the project to gain knowledge on fish farming to better their lives.