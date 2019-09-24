Bomb experts explain Matugga explosion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The blast that killed one person in Matugga on Saturday was a projectile containing incendiary liquids, according to Police experts. They believe that the object could have been abandoned by armed fighters in the 1980s in the area which forms part of Luweero Triangle, the epicentre of the NRA liberation struggle.

The explosion went off at around 3 pm near Mabanda Trading Centre in Matugga, on Saturday killing one Abdul Yiga and injuring several others. The injured were identified as Rodgers Matovu, Moreen Nimbabazi, Gerald Kajubi, Rashid Mukasoma, Fatima Nantongo, Galiwango, Nambalirwa and one Ssalongo.

Projectiles are used to send a communication in case of seeking help or location during a battlefield. according to the experts, the liquids in projectiles are highly flammable and fast at exploding when exposed to heat.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, reading the Bomb experts statement, said an examination of the explosion has revealed that it was caused by heat as scrap dealers thought they would cut it into pieces perhaps for proper wielding. He cautioned scrap collectors to be mindful while dealing with unfamiliar objects that they come across.

“Bomb squad has since established that the object that triggered the explosion was a projectile of 6 inches and four feet. It contained incendiary liquid. In some cases, it contains power or leaflets used in the military when you want communication to be sent you explode a projectile. This is for military affairs,” Enanga said.

Enanga said security experts should always be alerted about such objects other than rushing to split them for money purposes. Four of eight injured people have since been discharged whereas the rest are still being monitored at different hospitals.

