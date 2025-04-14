Bold visions celebrated at Johnnie Walker blue club night

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | An evening of sophistication, ambition, and rare whisky unfolded as entrepreneur Dean Munene, Managing Director of Volve Global Ltd, hosted the inaugural Johnnie Walker Blue Club experience for Uganda’s young business elite. Held at his private residence in Mbuya Hill, the event brought together the country’s most dynamic professionals, innovators, and industry leaders for an unforgettable night of networking and celebration.

The Blue Club, long synonymous with excellence and refined taste, embraced a fresh direction under Munene’s curation. The gathering symbolized a shift toward recognizing the next generation of leaders shaping Uganda’s business landscape with bold ideas and unwavering ambition.

Guests were welcomed with an atmosphere of luxury and warmth. Valet services eased arrivals, while a live violinist set the tone for the evening. Whisky mentors led an immersive tasting session, featuring Johnnie Walker Blue Label alongside rare single malts like Glenkinchie and Talisker, each pours sparking conversations about craftsmanship and legacy.

In his address, Munene blended humour and inspiration, saying, “When I was asked to host the Blue Club, I thought, ‘Finally, a good excuse to wear a blazer and sip exceptional whisky with exceptional people.’ But beyond the style and the drinks, tonight is about building a legacy with intentional, forward-thinking individuals like yourselves.”

He added, “Hosting this first Blue Club of 2025 isn’t just a personal milestone it’s a celebration of everyone here. To the risk-takers, the rule-breakers, and the visionaries: Keep walking, and may your next step be your boldest yet.”

Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Scotch & Reserve at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), highlighted the brand’s dedication to fostering bold leadership.

“The Blue Club isn’t just about whisky—it’s a meeting of rare character and visionary thinking. We’re proud to champion this new era of influence,” she said.

Catherine Ndungu, UBL’s Marketing & Innovations Director, emphasized the evolving definition of luxury: “Today, it’s not just about what’s in the glass—it’s about the energy in the room and the stories being shared. This is where timeless elegance meets innovation.”

Emmy Hashakimana, UBL’s Commercial Director, introduced the Direct-to-End-User (DTEU) program, a new initiative designed to enhance convenience for premium consumers.

“Our goal is to cut through the noise, delivering personalized bottles, exclusive gifting experiences, and private tastings directly to discerning clients—with the sophistication Johnnie Walker deserves,” he explained.

The evening, also graced by UBL board member Rachael Dumba, transitioned from refined whisky appreciation to vibrant celebration as Selector Jay took over the decks, keeping the energy high into the early hours.

This gathering marked more than just a high-profile social event—it signaled the evolution of the Johnnie Walker Blue Club as a platform for Uganda’s emerging leaders. No longer just an exclusive circle, the Blue Club is becoming an essential space for those shaping the future of business and influence.