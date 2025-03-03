Bold new look for Guinness Smooth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bold move to reimagine its identity, Guinness Smooth has introduced a vibrant and expressive new look for its packaging and brand world. Known for its irresistibly smooth taste, Guinness Smooth’s fresh design reflects the bold, vibrant, and dynamic spirit of its loyal drinkers.

Launched today, the fresh design retains the same high-quality blend of roasted barley and sweet malt that has made Guinness Smooth a favorite among beer enthusiasts. The beer’s signature smoothness and distinctive flavor remain unchanged, ensuring the same trusted taste that fans have come to love since its introduction in 2019.

The new packaging features dynamic color contrasts, bold typography, and the iconic Guinness harp showcased in metallic gold. Vibrant accents of green and orange add a striking touch, making the pack stand out on shelves and in hand. The design pays homage to Africa, where the brand was first launched, while embracing a contemporary and premium aesthetic.

Speaking on the launch, Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Head of Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, shared her sentiments about the transformation: “We are reimagining Guinness Smooth with a look that truly reflects its bold and vibrant personality.”

“This isn’t just a packaging refresh; it’s a celebration of creativity and self-expression. Guinness Smooth has always been about bringing people together for lively moments, and now its packaging embodies that same energy. It’s the same smooth, satisfying beer, but with a bold new attitude.”

Guinness Smooth continues to deliver its signature well-balanced, silky mouthfeel with hints of chocolate and caramel. Brewed with roasted barley, sweet malt, and a blend of hops, it remains the perfect choice for life’s most memorable moments. Whether enjoyed chilled straight from the bottle or poured into a glass to unlock its rich aromas, Guinness Smooth is designed for those who appreciate great taste with a touch of style.

The new Guinness Smooth pack is now available in bars, supermarkets, restaurants, and other outlets across Uganda. With its refreshed look and unwavering quality, Guinness Smooth invites drinkers to celebrate life’s vibrant moments with a beer that’s as bold and expressive as they are.