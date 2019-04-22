Body of missing IHK doctor retrieved from septic tank

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cathy Agaba, the missing doctor of International Hospital Kampala-IHK has been found dead.

Agaba’s body was retrieved this afternoon from a septic tank at her rented premises in Muyenga, in Kampala.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says Agaba’s body was recovered following the arrest of Ronald Lubangakene, a security guard at the apartments.

He says the deceased’s neighbors and relatives became suspicious when Lubangakene varnished following Agaba’s disappearance.

“When we successfully traced for the security guard, he led us to the septic tank in Muyenga where the deceased was renting. We have already retrieved the body and it has been taken for postmortem at Mulago hospital,” Owoyesigyire said.

Lubangakene was tracked by police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI. Owoyesigyire says the suspect has already confessed to the crime.

“We found him with the deceased’s phone. He also stole her TV screen and woofer. He said he killed her because he didn’t like her. But we believe there is a bigger reason he is hiding. We are going to interrogate him more,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police had earlier on arrested Andrew Ntambi, a US based Ugandan doctor in connection to Agaba’s disappearance.

His arrest came after an intern doctor informed police that he had seen the suspect with Agaba.

Agaba disappeared on April 13th, 2019 prompting her family to report a case of missing person.

