Boda boda riders pledge to protect girls from sexual exploitation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDPEPENDENT | A group of fathers from Kampala’s boda boda community have pledged to take a stand against sexual violence, particularly to protect young girls from exploitation. The commitment was made in Busega, a suburb of Kampala, during a special Father’s Day celebration organized by Fathers Arise, an advocacy group championing the welfare of men and the boy child.

Often blamed for contributing to early pregnancies and school dropouts through relationships with underage girls, boda boda riders used the occasion to challenge this reputation and embrace their role as protectors and responsible fathers. Blasio Konde, who led a team of riders and stage chairpersons, urged self-reflection and accountability among his colleagues.

“It is very unfortunate that some riders engage in sexual relationships with young girls they transport—some of whom are the same age as their daughters. I feel proud when I take a child to school and follow their journey from nursery to university. That is the kind of legacy we must aim for,” he said.

Konde committed to leading awareness campaigns among fellow riders, encouraging them to uphold respectful conduct and avoid luring schoolgirls or married women into exploitative relationships. Pastor Isaac Mukisa, Executive Director of Fathers Arise, praised boda boda riders for their resilience and stressed the importance of celebrating men who strive to do the right thing under difficult circumstances.

“These men work under tough conditions to provide for their families. We must support and empower them to become role models,” he said. The event was supported by The Remnant Generation, High Sound for Children Uganda, and Raising Teenagers Uganda—organizations that are part of the Coalition on Ending Sexual Violence. All three participated in the day’s activities.

International Fathers’ Day, observed on the third Sunday of June, served not only to honor fatherhood but also to spotlight the critical role men can play in protecting the next generation and driving positive social change.

URN