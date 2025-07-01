Boda Boda riders get new app, to benefit from land loan scheme

New Boda Boda App to Boost Rider and Passenger Safety Nationwide

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Boda boda riders across the country are set to benefit from a new land loan scheme aimed at improving their housing and settlement conditions. The initiative is spearheaded by the United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union, which brings together boda boda operators from different parts of the country.

Union chairperson Frank Mawejje says the scheme seeks to uplift the welfare of riders and address the challenge of inadequate housing. According to Mawejje, up to 90 percent of boda boda operators still live in rented houses, many with large families, making it difficult for them to save and invest in permanent homes.

The union has acquired over 14 hectares of land in Busunju, Mityana District, which will be subdivided into 154 plots of either 50 by 50 or 50 by 25 feet. These plots will be loaned to union members under flexible payment terms. To secure a plot, a rider must make an initial deposit of 250,000 shillings. The balance will be paid in daily installments ranging from 9,000 to 15,000 shillings over one to two years, with each plot priced at no more than 3.24 million shillings.

To prevent slum-like development and congestion, the union plans to construct houses on plots where riders have completed payments. These homes, each costing approximately 30 million shillings, will be offered under a rent-to-own model with affordable daily installments.

Bernard Tugume, chairman of Katosi Boda Boda Stage, welcomed the project, noting that many riders retire without owning homes due to the hand-to-mouth nature of their work. He urged fellow riders to embrace the union’s programs for their long-term development.

Umar Isabirye Babalanda, the chairman of boda boda in Makindye Division, highlighted the financial burden many riders face, including rent, school fees, and the rising cost of living. He said these challenges inspired the formation of the national union to help improve their livelihoods.

To benefit from the scheme, a rider must be a registered union member and operate through the union’s digital platform, known as the Online Boda Boda System. The land loan program is open to all boda boda riders countrywide under the union’s framework. In addition to addressing housing, the union is also working to enhance safety for riders and passengers while eliminating illegal operators known as Kabyanze—riders without official stages—who are often associated with crime in the sector.

Boda Boda App

Meanwhile, The United Boda Boda Cooperative Union has unveiled a mobile application designed to improve safety and security for boda boda riders, passengers, and the general public.

The application features a user-friendly interface that allows both riders and passengers to report suspicious activity in real time, enabling swift police response. It also includes an emergency button that instantly alerts the police in cases of insecurity. Additionally, the app provides trip monitoring features that track both riders and passengers during journeys.

One of its key innovations is its ability to help identify and flag suspicious luggage, which has increasingly become a security concern in the sector. Unlike many other ride-hailing platforms, the Boda Boda Union App offers coverage across the entire country, not just within Kampala. This wider reach allows the app to serve a broader population and makes it a more inclusive security tool for riders and passengers across Uganda.

With over 1.2 million boda boda riders and about 150,000 registered stages nationwide, the industry plays a vital role in Uganda’s transportation system.

Mawejje, chairman of the United Boda Boda Cooperative Union, said the app is part of the union’s ongoing efforts to professionalize the boda boda business and protect riders and their communities. “The boda boda industry is usually the most affected during terror threats. This app helps us protect our people and our livelihoods,” Mawejje stated.

Rashid Kawawa, spokesperson for boda boda riders in Kampala, explained that the app was introduced to streamline operations in a sector that has been infiltrated by criminal elements. “It gives riders and passengers a way to speak up when they sense danger. That makes a huge difference,” Kawawa said. He added that the application’s nationwide coverage sets it apart from other digital transport services and helps protect users from insecurity and crime beyond Kampala.

Kawawa also urged government security agencies—including the police and army—to support the initiative and work closely with the union to strengthen safety efforts across the boda boda sector. The union is currently working with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to crack down on unauthorized riders who operate outside of designated stages and are reportedly linked to criminal activity. Mawejje noted that educating riders on how to identify and report suspicious luggage is a major part of their security sensitization campaign.

***

URN