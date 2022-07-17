Boda boda riders complete 3 week accident emergency training for Jinja road

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 250 boda boda riders operating along Kampala-Jinja Highway in Mukono have completed training in managing traumatic emergencies.

Organized under Vision for Trauma Care in Africa, the riders underwent three weeks’ training in a phased manner facilitated by Lay First Responders-LFR International, an American organization that conducts research on pre-hospital emergency medical research and service development in sub-Saharan Africa.

Sixteen medical personnel also underwent intensive training to train more Boda bodas and future TOT besides providing refresher training and courses.

Dr. Hannington Muwanga, the Executive Director of Vision for trauma care, says a survey conducted along the Kampala-Jinja highway before implementing the project, showed Boda boda riders evacuate most of the accident victims along the highway to health facilities yet they lack first aid skills.

He explains that as a result, several needless deaths occur and a number of minor accidents led to disabilities due to the poor evacuation skills of the first responders besides the poorly equipped health facilities.

The trained motorcyclists also recieved reflector vests and first aid kits containing gloves, towels, gauze, cotton crepe bandages, cardboard splints, alcohol wipes, pens, and surgical blades. They also recieved identity cards introducing them to health facilities.

Haleigh Pine, Kyrillos Ayoub, and Amber Batra, all trainers from LFR International, said that they designed an advanced training model for Boda boda riders to equip them with skills in trauma assessment such as cardiac arrest, neurological disorders, and handling obstetric challenges such as proper transportation of women with labor complications.

Sulaiman Kiwanuka, a Boda boda rider notes that they have been leaving people with trauma along the way fearing being held accountable at health facilities.

Stephen Mulindwa, the Mukono District Health Officer, says that the initiative is going to help save the lives of many people traveling along the Kampala-Jinja and several routes connecting to it. Dr. Mulindwa says several cases of emergency happen involving motorists and pedestrians.

Mukono LC 5 Chairperson, Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, says that the district considered signing a working memorandum with Vision for trauma to expand the project to other parts of the district. He however says the project will require government support.

