Boda Boda leaders back restart of Electronic Penalty System after surge in road crashes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Boda Boda Association General Secretary Muhindo Kyibanzanga has said the recent rise in deadly crashes on roads demands that the problem of road safety be emphasised countrywide.

Speaking on behalf of the Kampala Boda Boda Association, he said, “The tragic bus crash on Gulu Road, which claimed many innocent lives, shocked the nation. Likewise, the Rukiga tragedy, where lives were lost in a road incident that could have been prevented, left families grieving. These tragedies tell us one clear truth: our country needs more discipline on the roads.”

Road crash statistics

According to the latest annual traffic report by the Uganda Police Force, the country records thousands of road crashes every year, with motorcycles accounting for the largest share of fatalities and serious injuries. In recent reports, Uganda has registered more than 20,000 road crashes annually, leading to over 4,000 deaths. Police data shows that boda bodas are involved in nearly half of all fatal crashes, with speeding, reckless overtaking, and red-light violations among the leading causes.

Uganda has struggled for years with high road crash fatalities, with police data consistently showing thousands of deaths annually, many involving motorcycles.

Kyibanzanga noted that many riders themselves now feel less safe on the roads, citing a rise in red-light violations and speeding. “The discipline on the road has really decreased,” he said. “The number of crashes has increased. People are now crossing traffic lights as if they don’t see them. Over-speeding is now the order of the day.”

Boda bodas dominate urban transport, especially in Kampala, where they provide employment for large numbers of young people but also account for a significant share of traffic injuries and deaths.“As boda boda riders, we are a backbone of Uganda’s daily life,” Kyibanzanga said in his speech. “We transport workers, students, traders, patients, and families. Because of this vital role, we must also accept responsibility for discipline and safety on our roads.”

Kyibanzanga said some riders were even speeding through markets and school crossing zones, putting pedestrians at risk. “As a secretary in the boda boda industry, I am requesting that the smart enforcement should start again,” he said. “This will decrease the road crashes.”

He urged fellow riders to respect traffic rules and lead by example while calling on government to ensure fair and transparent implementation of the smart road enforcement.

Leaders of Uganda’s boda boda industry have thrown their weight behind the restart of the Electronic Penalty System (EPS), saying the automated traffic enforcement program is necessary to restore discipline on the roads and save lives. The country had witnessed a worrying rise in road crashes after the system was halted last year.

The general secretary argued that the program should not be seen as punitive but as a life-saving intervention. “Discipline is not meant to punish; it is meant to protect life,” he said. “When implemented properly, smart enforcement is not against boda boda riders. It is a tool to promote discipline and fairness for all road users.”

Authorities have repeatedly warned that without stronger enforcement and behavioral change, the death toll could continue rising. The government has been preparing to restart smart road enforcement initiative as part of broader efforts to reduce road fatalities and modernize traffic enforcement across the country.

The Electronic Penalty System uses cameras and innovative monitoring to automatically detect traffic violations such as speeding and red-light offences, issuing penalties to offending motorists. Authorities say the system is designed to reduce human discretion, curb corruption, and ensure uniform enforcement.

“At the same time, we appeal to government and law enforcement agencies: as EPS restarts, let it be implemented with fairness, transparency, and education,” he said. “Sensitization must go hand in hand with enforcement. The goal should be not fear or conflict, but safer roads.”