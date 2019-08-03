Bobi Wine’s appearance at Lugai’s funeral angers Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The presence of Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s at the funeral of former Deputy Paramount Chief of Acholi William George Lugai angered Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Thousands of mourners gathered to bid farewell to the fallen Acholi Chief in Pajule Town council, Pader district when Kyagulanyi accompanied by his spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi emerged.

The pop star turned politician was accompanied by the Kilak South Member of Parliament Gilbert Olanya, who days ago was appointed as the People Power Mobilizer in Acholi Sub-region.

All dressed in black suits, Kyagulanyi, Ssenyonyi and Olanya’s presence excited the mourners.

The loud cheers interrupted the speech by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Oulanyah for about three minutes. Oulanyah who was seemingly angered asked why people were cheering someone whose “gate crushed” the funeral.

In his remarks aimed at the legislator, Oulanyah says Acholi people are tired of fights and asked that whoever wants to start a fight should start so from their home region.

“Leave us alone…….., if you want to start violence, start it from your side. Acholi are tired, we are tired of war. Please take it else were, take the fight elsewhere…,” said Oulanyah.

Kyagulanyi has recently been sighted many times in Acholi Sub-region in most social gathering. Last month he officially announced that he will challenge President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the 2021 general election.

*****

URN