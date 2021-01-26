Bobi Wine not yet decided on challenging presidential election results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform – NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi says he has not yet decided whether to challenge the January 14th presidential election results that gave President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni victory.

Speaking to the media for the first time in 10 days after the declaration of results, Kyagulanyi said although there are strong arguments for going to court, he is almost certain that the verdict would be upholding Museveni’s victory. Kyagulanyi said that they have overwhelming evidence which if presented to an ‘unbiased’ jury, would rule in his favor.

Kyagulanyi said that there is still a discussion within their rank and file on whether they should go to court or not.

One person with direct knowledge of the discussions told URN that Kyagulanyi himself believes in going to court to challenge the results. He shares this opinion with the Orthodox members of his party who think that the evidence they have is too compelling for any court to ignore.

However, the firebrands of the party believe in civil disobedience as the best means to challenge Museveni, and our sources say these think going to court is nothing but a validation of Museveni’s victory.

“There is a tense discussion in the party on whether Kyagulanyi should go to court or not. For him, he believes if he builds a good case, court can annul the election. But he seems to be in the minority, majority of the people he listens to seem not to agree with that point of view,” said a source privy to the ongoing tug of war.

According to the 2017 amendment to Article 104, a presidential candidate has up to 15 days after the declaration of results to challenge them in the Supreme Court. If he is to challenge the results, Kyagulanyi has up to January 31 to do so. However, that day being a Sunday, this leaves him up to Friday January 29 to file the petition.

The Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi announced Museveni as the president elect having scored 58.64 percent of the 10 million votes that were cast. Kyagulanyi who was speaking before meeting some of the 61 of his party members who were elected as Members of Parliament said according to their count, he is the legitimate winner of the election.

Yesterday, the High court in Kampala ordered the immediate withdrawal of the police and UPDF soldiers who had pitched camp at Kyagulanyi’s home ever since January 13th, a day before the much anticipated general elections. In the dead of the night, the security that was surrounding the expansive property of Kyagulanyi were withdrawn and only one security personnel who normally trails Kyagulanyi in a private vehicle was visible.

However, as Kyagulanyi was addressing the press and later while holding a meeting with his party elected members, a police helicopter flying at very low levels kept on hoovering around the Magere area and Kyagulanyi’s residence, temporary interrupting the meeting with its incessant noise.

‘They are cowards,” Kyagulanyi said.

URN