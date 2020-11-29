BOBI WINE: My struggle to liberate Uganda is real

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform-NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has said that the struggle he is leading to liberate Ugandans from bad governance is real.

Kyagulanyi says that although some leaders in the current regime are creating an impression that he cannot be President, it is evident that he is a threat to the regime, citing the numerous security personnel who trail him during the campaigns.

Addressing a rally in Kassanda, Kyagulanyi said that Uganda is a rich country but its riches are enjoyed by President Museveni and his family.

Kyagulanyi also asked the youth to desist from acts of violence although they are provoked by security personnel.

He condemned the police for denying him access to major towns and the people therein but he considered this as an opportunity for him to meet even those people in remote areas of the country.

Earlier on Kyagulanyi was denied access to Kassanda town as the police blocked the roads leading to the central business district. He was led through Kookoowe, Kabulubutu, Seeta and Kitongo villages to Kalwana playground where he held his rally about 13km away from Kassanda town center.

Kassanda North MP Patrick Nsamba had earlier told Kyagulanyi that among the major challenges faced by the people in this district is President Yoweri Museveni’s brother Aine Sodo Kaguta one of the contestants for the Mawogola North MP seat in Sembabule district who has taken over ownership of almost all the gold mines within Kassanda.

Nsamba also rubbished the allegations traded by the NRM government that once Kyagulanyi will be elected president, all non- Baganda will be evicted from their land.

Meanwhile, the locals have vowed to vote for Kyagulanyi despite police denying him a chance to go through Kassanda town center.

*****

URN