Bobi Wine going to Supreme Court to appeal election results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine will appeal the 2021 election results.

Through his lawyers Wameli & Company Advocates, Kyagulanyi has notified Uganda’s Supreme Court that he will be filing a presidential petition on Monday, 1st Feb 2020. NBS TV reported that Judiciary Spokesperson, Solomon Muyita has confirmed the petition will be filed.

