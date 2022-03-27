Blinken: Israel, US to cooperate to prevent nuclear-armed Iran

Jerusalem, Israel | Xinhua | Israel and the United States will “work together” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons despite their disagreements over the emerging nuclear deal, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We have disagreements between us about the nuclear agreement and its consequences, but the open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship,” Lapid said at a joint press conference in Jerusalem after the meeting.

“Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran,” he said.

Blinken said that the emerging renewed nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the best way “to put Iran’s nuclear program back in the box it was in.”

He said both the United States and Israel are committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear arms, while reiterating his country’s “ironclad support to Israel’s security.”

Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to participate in the first summit of foreign ministers of Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel. The so-called Negev Summit will be opened later on Sunday in the Negev Desert in southern Israel.

Later today, Blinken is expected to travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, before departing to Algeria and Morocco.

His regional tour focuses on reaffirming the United States’ commitment to the security of its allies in the region and enlisting support to Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. ■