Bishop of Jinja Diocese Rt. Charles Martin Wamika passes away

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rt. Charles Martin Wamika the Bishop of Jinja Diocese passed on today afternoon.

“It is of deep sorrow that and christian hope in the resurrection that the Diocese of Jinja aanounces the passig on of our beloved shepherd, Rt. Charles Martin Wmika, Bishop of Jinja, who passed on today afternoon Wednesday 22nd October 2025 at 16:00hrs,” said a statement released by Jinja Diocese

The funeral program will be communicated later. We invite all the Clergy, religiou and the faithful to keep our fallen Bisshop Wamika in your prayers.

**

Details to follow