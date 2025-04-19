Bishop cautions faithful against false doctrines

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Robert Muhiirwa, has cautioned Catholics in the diocese against following teachings that contradict the official doctrine of the Catholic Church.

His remarks follow the suspension of Rev. Fr. Aloysius Musasizi, a member of the Congregation of the Apostles of Jesus (AJ), who was accused of defying Church authority and questioning the supremacy of the Pope.

Speaking during his Easter message at the Diocese Boardroom in Virika, Fort Portal City, on Thursday, Bishop Muhiirwa emphasized the importance of fidelity to the teachings of the Catholic Church. “Christ entrusted the Church with the truth, and it is the duty of every Catholic to uphold that truth in unity with the Pope and the Church’s magisterium,” Bishop Muhiirwa stated.

Fr. Musasizi was suspended from all pastoral duties following a prolonged investigation that began in 2020. The Church found that he had promoted teachings contrary to Catholic doctrine and had repeatedly refused to submit to ecclesiastical authority.

In the official suspension decree, Bishop Muhiirwa prohibited Fr. Musasizi from performing any pastoral duties. These include celebrating Holy Mass, administering sacraments, or leading devotional prayers involving the faithful.

Bishop Muhiirwa further urged Catholics to seek spiritual guidance exclusively from priests appointed and recognized by the Catholic Church. “Let us remain rooted in the authentic faith and be cautious of those who seek to lead us away from the Church’s unity,” the Bishop said.

****

URN