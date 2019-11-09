Big wins for Uganda at 3X3 basketball Africa cup

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Silverbacks basketball team on Friday night defeated Nigeria 15-14 in a breathtaking game of the FIBA 3X3 Basketball Africa Cup.

In a game played at the Lugogo Hockey stadium, the Silverbacks which trailed in the first half of the game made a comeback to ensure a 13-13 tie by the end of the final whistle leading to the overtime.

At this time, several of Uganda’s supporters rose up to cheer the silverbacks as they shouted “Let’s go UG, Let’s go”.

In the first minute of the overtime, both teams managed to make one point to level the competition 14-14.

However, Ugandan Power Forward James Okello was fouled as he was headed to make a basket and given free throws. Okello scored the much-needed point to end the competition 15-14 in favour of Uganda.

The win was Uganda’s second after they comfortable stopped Mauritius 21-5. The win also sends Uganda straight to the quarterfinals which will be played on Sunday.

Uganda Gazelles, the ladies team also dominated neighbours Burundi as they scored 21 points on Burundi’s 9.

It was a tough day for the Uganda under 18 boys team as they lost to Nigeria 07-21. Meanwhile in other men’s game, Madagascar stopped Burundi 21-7 and Democratic Republic of Congo 19-18.

DRC stopped Burundi 21-13. Nigeria won Mauritius 18-15. Action resumes tomorrow with Uganda women taking on Nigeria and Kenya. In the Men’s categories, Egypt will play Benin and Mali.

In other women’s game, defending champions Mali stopped both Egypt and Botswana 22-7 and 21-8 respectively. Egypt, however, stopped Benin 21-11. In a tough contest, Nigeria stopped Kenyan women 21-20. Burundi stopped Djibouti 21-2 and Mauritius 21-15. Mauritius stopped Djibouti 22-3.

The games started on Friday and will end on Sunday with the quarter-finals, semis and finals. 3×3 basketball is a game that is growing fast and has been included in Olympics.

It involves three players in a game who play half-court. The game ends when a team hits 21 points, or when the 10 minutes of the game are done.

*****

URN