Beyond emergencies: Ruby hospital calls for consistent blood donors

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Ruby Hospital is leading an important initiative, urging community members to recognize the profound impact of regular blood donations, extending far beyond the urgency of emergencies.

The hospital’s campaign emphasizes that a consistent blood supply is the foundation of effective healthcare, vital for managing chronic illnesses and supporting ongoing medical procedures that sustain the community’s well-being.

While the dramatic narratives of accidents and surgical emergencies often dominate public perception, Ruby Hospital’s medical professionals are highlighting the silent, yet critical, need for routine blood transfusions.

Speaking at the blood donation campaign on Feb 28th, organised in partnership with The French Chamber of Commerce in Uganda and the British Chamber of Commerce, Dr Thierry Nshimiramana, the medical supervisor at Ruby Hospital, said that blood transfusions are crucial for a wide range of medical situations.

“We frequently see patients requiring blood due to infections leading to anemia, sepsis, sickle cell disease, trauma, and surgical procedures. As blood carries oxygen, a shortage can lead to critical drops in blood pressure and vital signs, potentially resulting in organ failure and death”.

Ruby Hospital’s efforts are particularly focused on addressing the challenges associated with rare blood types.

“While O-positive blood is readily available, O-negative, the universal donor, remains in high demand and short supply. When a patient with a rare blood type requires a transfusion, we often face a scramble,” Dr. Nshimiramana explains.

“We may need to contact family members, colleagues, or even put out a public appeal. Regular donations from individuals with these rare blood types are crucial to ensure we can provide timely care.”

Don Magezi, the co-founder of RareMark Foundation, an organisation for sickle cell warriors, also graced the campaign and appreciated Ruby Hospital’s partnership in raising awareness.

“We're committed to maximizing public awareness, and we were thrilled when Ruby Hospital, with their extensive community engagement, reached out to partner with us. While they possess their own comprehensive blood donation and screening services, their decision to collaborate highlights the significant impact of our work.”

“Our long-term goals include maintaining a robust blood bank at Ruby Hospital and organizing regular blood donation drives throughout the year. We aim to collaborate with organizations, friends, and colleagues to ensure a consistent supply of blood, enabling us to provide timely and effective care to our patients”, added Dr Nshimirimana.

Other partners present included Prudential, the Uganda Hockey Association and the Rotaract Club of Ntinda