Benjamin Cadet given nod by NRM to contest for MP Bunyaruguru slot

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former MP Cadet Benjamin has said he is confident he will reclaim the Bunyaruguru constituency in Rubirizi district. This, after he officially secured the nomination to run for Member of Parliament in the upcoming NRM Primary Elections where he will take on incumbent Twesigye John Ntamuhiira, who won a knife-edge contest last time round.

The announcement, made at a highly attended nomination at the NRM Party Electoral Commission offices in Kampala, has sent ripples through the political landscape in Rubirizi, with analysts predicting a fiercely contested race again.

Having built a reputation as a dynamic leader and a champion for socio-economic transformation, Cadet Benjamin has garnered substantial support from both grassroots youth and women’s group and established political figures, not only in Bunyaruguru, but also at the national level.

Addressing media teams after the nomination, Cadet expressed gratitude for the nomination, pledging to focus on critical matters such as agriculture, roads, electricity, and boosting local tourism in his constituency.

“I am honored to receive this nomination and stand before you today, ready to fight for the future of my people of Bunyaruguru,” said Cadet.

Political commentators have described Cadet as a formidable contender, emphasizing his extensive experience in governance and proven track record in advocacy for national and local development.

Opponents are expected to mount strong campaigns, setting the stage for an election that will shape the trajectory of leadership in Bunyaruguru where Cadet is a household name

As the race heats up, citizens are eagerly awaiting campaign promises that will define the next phase of governance, with observers indicating that Cadet is in the lead.