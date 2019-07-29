Beauty facial treatments harm natural skin functionality – Expert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Non-medical facial treatments are dangerous for the skin and will most likely destroy the skin cells of the person applying them. In fact, they do not have any long-term benefits, according to dermatologists.

Such Beauty treatments involve the use of different products at each stage. One of the stages involves cleansing the face with a cleansing cream to remove any kind of skin dirt, followed by a facial scrub to remove dead skin, then a steam and facial massage with warm vapour blown in the face to open up skin pores.

Part of the process involves the removal of white or blackheads using an extraction needle that squeezes out pimple oils and masking, which is done to further remove dirt under the skin surface by smearing a mask made out of eggs, honey or sea salt among others. It ends with the application of moisturizers to help the skin regain water under its surface after the mask.

After each of those stages, a toner is applied to close pores so as to prevent chemical reactions between products of the previous stage and the next.

But Dr Kenneth Ocen Obwot, a dermatologist at Don-Ken clinic observes that facials are neither recommended by doctors nor part of a surgical process. He says that such beautician facial therapies are temporary with long term negative effects.

He adds that any facial treatment that overrides the normal functioning of the skin is dangerous because it distorts its natural function which includes excretion. Dr Obwot explains that unless medically recommended, people should stick to using plain water to clean their faces and apply medically approved creams.

Kabahuma Josephine, a lady who has previously used facials to get rid of pimples and scars cautions that random application of products is dangerous because a number of creams may not be appropriate for various skin types and can cause skin inflammation.

Babirye Benita, a person who steams her face weekly with natural fruit products says she would recommend them anytime. However, she narrates how a melted sugar mask left her with red patches.

However, specialists at La Grand Spa and Salon in Kampala say that facial treatments help to nurture the skin face after exposure to heat and dust, among others.

