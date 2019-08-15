BasketMouth to Ugandans: I am here to make you laugh

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Basketmouth, who is among Africa’s most popular comedians, hailing from Nigeria, is in Uganda to perform at the weekly fun event – Comedy Store – on August 15.

The fun event – held every week on Thursday night – attracts crowds at its venue (Uganda Manufacturers Association) in Lugogo, Kampala.

Basketmouth told journalists on August 14 at Mestil Hotel in Kampala that he came to Uganda to perform because Ugandans laugh a lot and are fun.

It is his first time to Uganda to do comedy for Comedy Store Show. He has been in the country several times for other entertainment shows/engagements.

“It is my job to make people laugh,” he said, “I have some good materials which I have been working on,” he said.

He added: “Comedy has always been part of me…I enjoy doing it…I can’t spend a week without doing it.”

He said comedy and entertainment is what most of his family members and relatives do and that he does not see himself retiring soon.

Alex Muhangi, the director for Comedy Store said that their plan is not to stop bringing guest comedians and artists from outside Uganda to show.

He said that gates will open at 04:00 pm local time and several Ugandan comedians will perform at the show.