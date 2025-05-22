Bank of Uganda recognizes Equity as DSIB Bank

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has once again been designated as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (DSIB) by the Bank of Uganda, marking the third consecutive year the bank has received this prestigious recognition. This designation underscores Equity Bank’s significant role in Uganda’s financial sector and its continued commitment to maintaining financial stability.

The DSIB status is awarded to banks whose failure could have a substantial impact on the financial system and the broader economy of a nation. By meeting the stringent criteria set by the Bank of Uganda, Equity Bank has demonstrated its robust financial health, operational soundness and adherence to regulatory standards.

Gift Shoko, Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda, expressed pride in the bank’s sustained performance, saying, “Being recognized as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (DSIB) for the third-year running is a testament to our commitment to financial stability and customer trust. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of banking excellence and contributing to the growth and development of Uganda’s economy.”

“This achievement reflects Equity Bank’s strategic initiatives including; its focus on digital transformation, customer-centric services and strategic partnerships. The bank’s efforts to collaborate with fintech companies and other stakeholders have further strengthened its position in the competitive banking landscape.”

As a DSIB, Equity Bank Uganda is subject to enhanced regulatory oversight and must maintain higher capital buffers to absorb potential shocks, ensuring continued stability in the financial system. This proactive approach aligns with global best practices and reinforces the bank’s role as a pillar of Uganda’s financial infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Gift Shoko said, Equity Bank remains focused on innovation and inclusive growth, aiming to expand its reach and impact across Uganda. The bank’s sustained recognition as a DSIB highlights its resilience and leadership in the banking sector, positioning it well for future challenges and opportunities.