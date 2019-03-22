Bailed Kaweesi murder suspects fear re-arrest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Families of the eight bailed suspects charged with the murder of former Police Spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi are uncertain whether they will regain their freedom tomorrow.

The suspects are Abdul-Rashid Mbaziira alias Muhammed Buyondo, Aramanzani Noordin Higenyi alias Taata Abdullazack, Yusuf Mugerwa alias Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa alias Jimmy Masiga Ogutu, Joshua Magezi Kyambadde alias Abdu Rahman, Jibril Kalyango alias Abu Aisha, Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi alias Jimmy Ssentamu and Shafik Kasujja.

They were granted bail by Justice Lydia Mugambe of the International Crimes Division of High Court on Tuesday following their incarceration for two years.

Justice Mugambe granted the accused bail on grounds that they had overstayed on remand without trial.

However, the suspects were returned to Luzira prison to allow time for the completion of their paper work. They are expected to regain their freedom on Friday.

But Sumaya Musa Namulindwa, the wife to Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi, one of the suspects, says she is worried that her husband might be re-arrested like the case has been to other suspects granted bail in the past.

According to Namulindwa, they saw tinted vehicles around the court premises on Tuesday shortly after the suspects were granted bail.

She appeals to human rights bodies to support them to help and save them from the current situation, saying the families of the suspects have been through a lot of suffering.

Bruhan Ssenabulya, an elder brother to Jibril Kalyango alias Abu Aisha, one of the suspects, says suspects appealed to the president to save them from the embarrassment of re-arresting their relatives.

He says the suspects have responsibilities, saying some of their businesses and families have suffered greatly.

Anthony Wameli, one of the advocates of the suspects, says while the Judge was pleased to grant them bail, they were shocked to see vans that were previously used to re-arrest bailed suspects around the court premises.

According to Wameli, there is no reason for security agencies to fear that the suspects will skip court.

Muslim Lawyers Speak out

Abdul-Hakim Lubega, the President of the Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association–UMLA, says the tactic of security organs to slap fresh charges against bailed suspects in order to re-arrest them has become common.

He however, says this undermines the constitutional rights to liberty and presumption of innocence for any Muslim suspected of terror.

“UMLA condemns terrorism and other offenses committed by Muslims and other persons. However, we also condemn the relentless attack by the Uganda Police Force and its sister agencies in the security and intelligence sector on the constitutional rights of Muslim suspects who are granted bail or acquitted by courts of law,” Lubega noted.

He urges government, Ugandans and the international community to join the Muslim community in condemning “selective, victimization, stigmatization and ostracisation” of Muslims in the Criminal justice system.

