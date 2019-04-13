Azulato Children’s Festival back April 28

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Azulato Children’s Festival – organized by Goethe-Zentrum Kampala/Ugandan German Cultural Society – is back for a second edition after it successfully captured the imagination of Kampala’s children and their families at the first of its kind launched in May 2018.

More hands-on activities, interactive workshops and performances are to be expected this year. The aim for the festival is to promote the Arts and Sciences as an immersive learning experience for children to develop their talents and grow their self confidence.

“Azulato Children’s Festival aims to awaken children´s creativity and imagination and make them have a positive and exciting experience, in order to engage and interest them in Arts and Sciences long term. We are looking forward to welcoming all children and their families to a Sunday full of creativity, fun and excitement on 28th April, 2019,” Director of Goethe Zentrum Kampala, Barbara Sommer says.

Children are invited to participate in activities such as drum circles, beat-boxing and dance workshops, capoeira, storytelling, mural painting, pottery, drawing, learning about digital animation, among others. Entry to this one-day event is free.

Azulato Children’s Festival is an inclusive festival for all children regardless of background and differences in abilities. It is meant to give all children a chance to enjoy learning through participation in fun activities.

Sanna Anselm, the new GZK Cultural Coordinator, says, “Since a lot of the activities at last year’s edition of the festival were so well received, we decided to bring some of them back on a larger and improved scale so that even more children can benefit and enjoy them.

She added that, “On top of that, we also partnered with new organizations and businesses to offer a greater variety of hands-on activities and workshops.”

“We are expecting extraordinary performances on stage from various schools and organizations, as well as activities full of action, fun, and creativity for children. Even if you were part of the Azulato Children’s Festival of 2018, you should be excited for what is to come 2019 and not miss out on all the new activities we have planned for the children! And if it is your first time to attend Azulato, we welcome you to the Azulato family!”