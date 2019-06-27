Aviation safety and security agency proposes extra levy on air tickets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency has proposed a special levy from outbound travellers to provide funding for it to perform its oversight role.

The team has just concluded four missions in the Partner States; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania engaging aviation stakeholders on the Agency’s sustainable funding mechanism. The consultations informed the final decision to impose a levy, which now awaits approval by the Agency’s board.

Article 15 of CASSOA Protocol States that the funds of the Agency shall be derived from; Contributions by the Partner States through their respective Civil Aviation Authorities, resources mobilized by the Community, grants from regional and international bodies, revenue from the activities of the Agency and any other sources as may be approved by the council.

The Agency is mainly funded by the Partner States through their respective Aviation Authorities which contribute 85 per cent of the funding, an additional 10 per cent is contributed by development partners while five per cent is derived from miscellaneous income and Agency Activities.

Currently, the agency is considering the idea as a contributory Funding Mechanism based on a passenger levy charged to all domestic and international embarking passengers in the Region’s airports.

Emile Arao, an officer attached to the Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency says the passenger levy will be a minimal charge that will be levied at the point of sale of the ticket and collected by the Partner States and remitted to the Civil Aviation Authority for purposes of transmission to the Agency.

However, the Public Affairs Manager of the Civil Aviation Authority – CAA Vianney Luggya says CAA is not yet aware of the outcome of the discussion and the suggested mechanisms.

One frequent traveller Godfery Sekisonge fears that the move will most likely drive the cost of air tickets up to and affect aviation traffic within Uganda.

*****

URN